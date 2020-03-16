PM: Anyone with a temperature should stay at home
London ‘a few weeks ahead’ of other places
London is a few weeks ahead in terms of the virus curve than other places – meaning transmission is happening more rapidly, the PM says.
For this reason, he says, those in the capital need to be especially cautious.
The government, he continues, recognises that the “very draconian” measures he has outlined will be “asking a lot” from the everyone.
UK ‘approaching fast growth part of the virus curve’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK is approaching the “fast growth part of the upward curve” in the coronavirus outbreak.
He says without “drastic action”, cases could double every five to six days.
As as a result, the government is asking for people to begin avoiding all unnecessary social contact.
‘Stop non-essential contact’
“Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel,” the prime minister says.
- Anyone who lives with someone who has a cough or a temperature should stay at home for 14 days
- People should start working from home where they possible can
- Avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues
- Only use the NHS when we really need to
This is breaking news more information to come…