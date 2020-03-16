Fashion designer Tuncer Tonun takes part in charity show

Young and award-winning fashion designer Tuncer Tonun, exhibited ‘The Birth of the Goddess’ collection at the charity night organised by Prostate Cancer UK and SANE a mental health charity.

On Thursday, March 5, Tonun participated in the special nights of the Cancel Cancer Africa and British Red Cross associations as a guest artist in the past months, stated that she is working on a new project that will make a lot of noise.

Tuncer, who won an award at the Britain Top Design Award contest held within the scope of London Fashion Week in February 2019, attracted great attention with her Amazon-themed collection at the Fashions Finest show again in London Fashion Week last September.