The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed today’s daily update on UK coronavirus case.

As of 9 am 14 March 2020, a total of 40,279 people have been tested of those 38,907 have been negative and 1,372 positive cases in the UK.

35 people have died as a result of the coronavirus.

In just 24 hours 13 more dead’s and 232 new cases have been confirmed.