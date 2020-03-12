Coronavirus cases jump to 590

The department of health and social care has confirmed the 8th person has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

As of 9 am 11 March 2020, a total of 29,764 people have been tested of those 29,174 have been negative and 590 positive cases in the UK.

In just 24 hours 134 cases new cases of the virus have confirmed and 2 new deaths.

590 positive 8 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have sadly died. The digital dashboard will be updated later today. pic.twitter.com/6hPeNlUU7f — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 12, 2020

Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are:

a cough

a high temperature

shortness of breath

But these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

always wash your hands when you get home or into work

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell