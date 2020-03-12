Coronavirus cases jump to 590

The department of health and social care has confirmed the 8th person has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus. 

As of 9 am 11 March 2020, a total of 29,764 people have been tested of those 29,174 have been negative and  590 positive cases in the UK. 

In just 24 hours 134 cases new cases of the virus have confirmed and 2 new deaths.

 

 

Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a cough
  • a high temperature
  • shortness of breath

But these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

  • wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds
  • always wash your hands when you get home or into work
  • use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available
  • cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze
  • put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards
  • try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell

Don’t

  • do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean

