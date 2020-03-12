TWPA held a seminar on dementia

THE Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association of England (TWPA) held a health seminar on Friday 6 March as well as a tea and cupcake event for dementia. Specialist Dr Akan Efe and Dr Mehtap (Mekella) Mehmet Yeşil, spoke as the seminar called “What is dementia? Who can be seen? symptoms, causes and treatments”.

After welcoming everyone to the event TWPA President Semahat Mustafa, De Mehmet Yeşil gave information about the latest scientific studies conducted by addressing the importance of early diagnosis and a hygienic life in dementia. He also emphasised that the mind should be kept active and physically and socially active to prevent dementia. Dr Mehmet Yeşil explained that you should always speak with your doctor in case of doubt.

Specialist Dr Efe, on the other hand, described dementia as a progressive disorder caused by damage to the brain and said, “Particularly affected areas are memory, attention, language and problem-solving areas. In the advanced stages of the situation, the person loses time, place and person orientation. A common form of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. ”

Stating that there are many types of dementia, Dr Efe said, “According to the World Health Organization (WHO) data, there are around 50 million dementia patients worldwide and 60 per cent of them live in low and middle-income countries. About 10 million new cases of dementia are observed every year. ”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.