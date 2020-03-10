91 coronavirus cases confirmed in London, as 6th death announced

The department of health and social care has confirmed the 6th person has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus.

As of 9 am 10 March 2020, a total of 26,261 people have been tested of those 25,888 have been negative and 373 positive cases in the UK.

In a statement, West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed the latest virus-related death in the UK.

“Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Watford General Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died,” it said.

“The patient, who died in the evening of Monday, March 9, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions.

“His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.” The UK’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said the person had acquired the virus in the UK.

Globally, there are more than 116,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by coronavirus – and more than 4,000 deaths.

Professor Whitty, has suggested tighter measures to protect the public, particularly the vulnerable and elderly, could be implemented in the next 10 to 14 days.

London

London itself has had 91 patients diagnosed with the virus.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m doing all I can to work with Public Health England and other experts to keep Londoners safe so I’m pleased that TfL is stepping up enhanced cleaning across the transport network.

“Along with trialling new longer lasting cleaning fluid, this will help reduce the risk of coronavirus spreading.

“I want to reassure Londoners and visitors that the advice from experts is to continue with our daily lives as normal, including using public transport.”

Transport for London (TfL) has launched an “enhanced cleaning regime” in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Additional substances which kill viruses and bacteria are being used across the London Underground and bus networks, the transport body announced.

The busiest stations will be cleaned more regularly than usual, including during the day.

Bus parts which are regularly touched – such as poles and doors – will be wiped down with a strong disinfectant every day.

TfL is also testing a longer lasting disinfectant, which provides up to 30 days of anti-viral protection.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of coronavirus are:

a cough

a high temperature

shortness of breath

But these symptoms do not necessarily mean you have the illness.

The symptoms are similar to other illnesses that are much more common, such as cold and flu.

How to avoid catching or spreading coronavirus

wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

always wash your hands when you get home or into work

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin straight away and wash your hands afterwards

try to avoid close contact with people who are unwell