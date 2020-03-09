319 people have tested positive for coronavirus in UK

The number of people who have tested positive in the UK for coronavirus has reached 319.

The Department for Health and Social Care announced that they have tested a total of 24,960 people.

Since January 31, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

It comes amidst world turmoil in markets due to the coronavirus-related uncertainties, as well as a price war on oil.

Worldwide more than 100,000 people have tested positive for the virus, and at least 3,100 have died.

It comes after the UK politicians said the country remains in the containment phase of tackling the outbreak.

Public Health England (PHE) will continue to trace close contacts of anybody diagnosed with Covid-19 in the containment phase, advising them to self-isolate at home to delay the spread of the virus.

Moving to the next delay stage would mean that social distancing measures – such as restricting public gatherings and more widespread advice to stay at home – could be brought in.

Last week, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty told MPs the UK was mainly moving towards the delay phase of its strategy to tackle coronavirus.

Following Monday’s (9 March) Cobra meeting hosted by Boris Johnson, First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster said the UK remains in the containment phase.

Speaking on the steps of the Cabinet Office, she said decisions to postpone major public and sporting events would be “led by the scientific advisers”, adding: “We’re still in the containment phase.”