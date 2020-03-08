Third person dies from coronavirus in the UK

A man in his 60s has become the third person to die in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

The patient had “significant underlying health conditions” and was being treated at North Manchester General Hospital when he died, according to England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty.

He had also recently returned from a trip in Italy.

In a brief statement, Mr Whitty said: “I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died.

“I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.”

Mr Whitty added that contact tracing was already underway.

He added: “Our thoughts are with the patient’s family who are being supported by our specialist bereavement staff.”

The announcement comes just days after the first two deaths were reported in the UK in patients who had tested positive for the illness.

