DP leader Fikri Ataoğlu to hold talks in London

10 mins önce
0 13 Bir dakikadan az

THE Republic of Northern Cyprus’s Democrat Party Chairman Fikri Ataoğlu is coming to London on Monday, March 9 to meet various people and meet the Turkish Cypriot community members living in London.

According to the program that Ataoğlu received, on Wednesday 11 March a public meeting will be held at  630 Green Lanes will be held in Haringey at 7.30pm to meet with the Turkish Cypriots living in London.

Ataoğlu will also be attending the ‘Unity and Solidarity’ Ball to be organised by the Turkish Cypriot Youth Association (KTGBİ) on Friday, on March 13 at Grand Palace in Wood Green, is expected to meet with the officials of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Commerce UK as part of his contacts in London.

 

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

22 hours önce
245

Police Office arrested for suspected link with right-wing terror

1 day önce
152

Young people raise money to help a hospital in North Cyprus

3 days önce
306

DP Başkanı Fikri Ataoğlu Londra’da temaslarda bulunacak

5 days önce
234

Diplomats owe over £116m in congestion charges

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin