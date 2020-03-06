International women’s day to be celebrated this weekend

A series of events have been organised by our community members to celebrate international women’s day on March 8.

Day-Mer and Kırkısrak Association will be holding a number of events over the weekend. Community members will be attending the One Woman march, organised by the Rise campaign organisation in central London. The march, which will start at 1 pm in Trafalgar Square, we will meet at the Day-Mer centre in Tottenham at 11.30 am.

On Sunday Day-Mer Women’s Commission and Kırkısrak Association’s women’s branch will be held on March 8 at 4 pm at Day-Mer’s centre in Tottenham. With Paula Darwish and Serpil Kılıç will be performing at the festival, Erdal Yazıcı and a number of others will be performing at the festival. Tickets are just £5 and the community is welcome to join.

SPOT (Solidarity with the People Turkey) and Day-Mer Women will be holding a panel on “women’s rights in Turkey”. The panel will start at 7 pm on March 11 at the Day-Mer centre in Tottenham, has been announced to be free and open to everyone.

In the statement made, “March 8 started to be celebrated as a day of women’s struggle and solidarity about a century ago. Our reasons for struggle are still so many that we can only strengthen this struggle with solidarity. We invite all our friends and sisters to organize and protect our struggle in Day-Mer.” The events will be held at the north London community centre at 22 Moorefield Rd, London N17 6PY.