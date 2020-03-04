Young talent accepted to Elfida from London Royal Music Academy

VIOLINIST Elfida Su Turan, who continued her education at Yehudi Menuhin School in England within the scope of ÇEV Sanat’s Young Talents Project, has won a full scholarship to London Royal Music Academy.

As a result of the elections held for the ‘Superior Success Class’ of the Royal Academy of Music held in America, Asia and Europe this year, she was accepted to the undergraduate program winning a full scholarship given to only one foreign student outside the UK.

Born in 2002 in Istanbul, Elfida Su Turan started her violin training with Veniamin Varsavsky at Istanbul University State Conservatory. Playing as a soloist with the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra at the age of 10, Elfida Su Turan played as a soloist in the following years with the Izmir State Symphony Orchestra, Başkent University Orchestra Academic Capital, Aşkın Ensamble, Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra, Bakırköy Municipality Orchestra, Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Orchestra.

The award winner violinist will continue her education under the ‘Young Talents Project’ of the Contemporary Education Foundation. Turan successfully passed the British Yehudi Menuhin School exams, which was accepted as the most important string instrument music school in the world.