Coronavirus cases increase to 85 in UK

34 new coronavirus has been confirmed in 24 hours

The Department of Health and Social Care has shared an update on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Since the last update 24hours ago, 34 new cases have been confirmed taking the total to 85 in the UK

 

