Coronavirus cases increase to 85 in UK
34 new coronavirus has been confirmed in 24 hours
The Department of Health and Social Care has shared an update on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
Since the last update 24hours ago, 34 new cases have been confirmed taking the total to 85 in the UK
UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK:
As of 9am 4 March 2020, a total of 16,659 people have been tested:
16,574 negative.
85 positive.
For latest information visit:
▶️https://t.co/CZh5JdyN2Q pic.twitter.com/Zlu9TSBUwH
— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 4, 2020