Osman Balıkçıoğlu will be celebrating 60 years

Osman Balıkçıoğlu is celebrating his 60th year of arts with a new theatre production and a reception.

Balıkçıoğlu, a theatre actor and playwright known by the Turkish community living in the UK, is preparing to celebrate his 60th anniversary in the art community this year. Bringing the Balıkçıoğlu cabaret back to the stage with a musical comedy play “Two Half of the Apple”, which he prepared with his team.

For six decades Balıkçıoğlu has taken to the stage entertaining audiences across the globe, for many years his work here in London has seen using his art to help others near and far.

This year supporting his 60th anniversary is Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry. In April his new play and reception will take place officials from the ministry will come to watch the master artist Osman Balıkçıoğlu and attend the reception.

The musical comedy play called “The Half of the Apple” will meet with the audience at Mildfield Theatre Silver St, Edmonton, London N18 1PJ on Sunday, April 19 at 15.30 and 20.00. The reception to be held for the 60th art year of Balıkçıoğlu will take place on Tuesday, April 21 at Grand Palace Banqueting 242 High Rd, Wood Green, London N22 8JX .

Tickets for the Theatre play are £15 and long with a complimentary invitation to the reception. You can call Osman Balıkçıoğlu on 0798518460 for more information.