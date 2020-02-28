Domestic killings in London fall as more women use Clare’s Law

DOMESTIC homicides fell by nearly 50% in London last year as police used “Clare’s Law” to warn hundreds of more women about their new partner’s abusive history.

Scotland Yard’s new online portal made it easier for potential victims, or concerned relatives, to ask officers to disclose if an individual poses a serious risk.

Last year, the Met made 468 disclosures, compared with 317 in 2018 and 195 in 2017. Domestic homicides fell from 27 in 2018 to 15 last year — even though the overall toll of 149 killings was an 11-year high.

Set up in 2014, the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme known as Clare’s Law enables people to ask police if their partner has a history of domestic violence.

Last year, after police in London, were called to domestic incidents, 592 suspected abusers were issued with prevention notices barring them from entering the family home for 48 hours. Five hundred more magistrates’ court orders were granted to ban partners from returning for 14 to 28 days.

The Met’s progress on domestic abuse is now accredited by White Ribbon UK, which campaigns for an end to male violence against women, and Everyone’s Business which urges employers to play a role in prevention.