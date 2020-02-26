Culture and Art meeting held at IAKMC

The England Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi’s (IAKMC) Culture and Art Unit held a meeting with its members on Saturday 22 to discuss and learn more about its members who enjoy art and artists ideas.

Speaking about the event they said “We wish to make use of our place, space and facilities and be together in art and cultural production.

A society can only exist in the country where it lives with culture and art and can establish ties with other cultures. For this reason, we envisage to set out together, to determine our direction, to act with a common mind in order to make our riches visible and known in different branches of culture and art.

It is our duty to blend our cultural and artistic wealth with the richness of other societies in these areas…”

The event saw a dozen tables set up under different topics like education, women, public relations, belief and more. The tables were filled with members sharing their knowledge, ideas and thoughts on the topics with each other. Aiming look at the different arts to create new workshops in the future to further the IAKMC work.

Saying “In London, which is a capital of culture and arts, we plan to bring our own riches together with other cultural riches, increase cultural and artistic associations, and take a step towards a cultural and artistic blending. We are aware that it is our common responsibility to achieve such a goal.”

