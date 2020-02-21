Police appeal after man escaped from North Middlesex Hospital

Detectives are urgently appealing for information to trace a man who absconded from North Middlesex Hospital whilst under arrest.

Hasani Chakron, 23, escaped from an ambulance towards Tiverton Road, N18, after he arrived at the hospital at 19:50hrs on Wednesday, 19 February.

He is 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build. When last seen, he was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and grey plimsolls.

He is known to have links to Haringey, particularly Finsbury Park pubs, as well as the N18 and Newham, E15 areas.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Area CID, said: ‘It is absolutely crucial that any person who knows the whereabouts of Hasani Chakron contact police as a priority. My investigation team are completing urgent enquiries to locate him.

“I have serious concerns in respect of his well-being and believe that he may be in need of urgent hospital care. I wish to reassure the public that Hasani Chakron is not considered a danger to the public and was not under arrest for an offence involving violence.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 6832/19Feb.