New £20 note enters circulation today

New £20 note enters circulation and will start appearing in ATMs and tills today

The new polymer £20 note is going to start appearing in ATMs and tills from today as it enters circulation.

It features the artist JMW Turner – who became renowned as one of the great masters of painting – and replaces the paper banknote that featured the economist Adam Smith.

According to the Bank of England, the new £20 is its most secure banknote yet, and boasts two see-through windows and a two-colour foil to help thwart counterfeiters.

Don’t worry if you still have some old banknotes lying around, as they can still be used as normal.

There are more than two billion £20 notes currently in circulation, and the Bank of England says it will give six months’ notice before the paper banknotes are withdrawn.