Dr Teoman Sırrı gave an obesity conference in South London

Well-known Turkish Cypriots Doctor Teoman Sırrı shared his vast experience and knowledge with our community members in South London.

The veteran doctor, who has been healing tens of thousands of people with London-based health services for many years, gave a conference on obesity and diabetes, one of the most insidious diseases of our time.

The conference took place in South London on Sunday, February 15. Fazıl Küçük Turkish School hosted the conference, where the attendance was intense. Dr Sırrı stated that all people should be more active against obesity saying “Fat people are unhealthy people.”

He shared his vast experience and knowledge at the conference, where the attendees listened to their attention. His secret was an interactive presentation.

He listed the measures to be taken against obesity and diabetes one by one. The explaining and demonstrated some of the exercises participants can do to fight against these diseases.