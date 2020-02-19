Limasollular Association UK held there 19th AGM

THE Limasollular Association UK held there 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM), they said they would continue with someone they could not give up.

The Limasollular Association has spent the last 19 years working hard to help schools in London, enterprises, institutions, and help to those in need in North Cyprus, Turkey and other countries. Electing Arife Retvan has there chairwomen to continue with her team with their humanitarian support.

Ülkü Demirel, Ayşe Zekai, Tevfik Zekai, Zalihe Salih, Kemal Soyer, Duygu Tağmaç, Yılşen Rauf, Havva Sensev and Hatice Arıoğlu are on the board of directors of the association. With active Members of the association are Zülal Efecan, Biret Bekir, Melda Aygın, Kemal Uzunlar, Safiye Karabela and Nazan Mustafa.

At the AMG, which was attended by the Honorary President of the Association, Nural Ezelin, the general assembly directed three names that the society knew closely.

The chairman of the Council was former Enfield Mayor Doğan Delman, Yaşar İsmailoğlu was selected secretary and the past Council Chairman Akmen Ali Sıtkı.

After the annual report was read by Ülkü Demirel and the financial report was read and laundered by Tevfik Zekai and a new management and task division was Arife Retvan. Retvan, who consented to the incoming demand, assumed the task of chairing the Limassollular Association UK for two more years.

Speaking at the meeting, Retvan said: “First of all, we would like to thank our members, who were with us to the board of directors, our honorary president Nural Ezele was always with us, the value that he gave us to the Council Board, and especially with us in all circumstances. We would like to express our gratitude to the press…”

We want to continue with our friends, with whom we have decided to process forward in the next two years in the most useful and efficient way. I believe that there will be a period that will not be too much. As in every period, we will be in this period. And together we are ready to serve. ”

