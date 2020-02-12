Ninth coronavirus case confirmed in London

The first coronavirus case has been confirmed in London.

It is the ninth confirmed case in the UK.

Meanwhile, the quarantine of 83 people being held in Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside, is expected to be lifted amid reports they have all tested negative for the covid-19 strain of the coronavirus.

All of those in quarantine were flown back from China and taken directly to the hospital after arriving in the UK on 31 January.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said the “quarantine is expected to end tomorrow” but declined to comment on the test results of the patients.