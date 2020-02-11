Solidarity ‘Liver Night’ organised for Binatlı in London

Turkish Cypriots living in London came together to offer donations and moral support to the Binatlı Sports Club.

Umit Cikikoglu, the business person who organised the night, made a statement about the event and said that they came together to support the Binatli Sports Club, which conducts sports activities in North Cyprus.

Dozens of people attended the unity and solidarity night organised for the benefit of Binatlı Yılmaz Sports Club. In the night attended by business people, athletes, other associations and members of the community, the guests enjoyed dinner together and were serviced a liver with is often associated with Binatlı who are nicknamed ‘ciğerciler’.

Along with Orsel Neşe, the club president from North Cyprus, some members of the board of directors as well as members of the women’s branches also attended the night.

The organiser of the event, Çıkıkçıoğlu, stated that they had a good night syaying: “We thank our friends who did not leave alone. We brought many people together and supported Binatlı Yılmaz Sports Club with a nice organisation. I would like to thank those who contributed to the night and everyone who took the time with us. ”

