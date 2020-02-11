The ‘Harem Kabare’ musical to hit the stage

THE ‘Harem Kabare’ musical, written and directed by Okan Bayülgen, will meet with the audience on 8 March in London.

Based on a man who is preparing to get married for the fifth time and faces his former wives describing the attempt to influence the game the ‘Harem Kabare’ has been touring Germany and Turkey now will be on stage in London on March 8.

Activities in Turkey, which organizes concerts and theatre box office is held by the organization’s London office.

In this musical that Okan Bayülgen wrote, directed and played, Özge Borak, Ezgi Çelik, Beste Tok, Award Turan, Gizem Dinç and Aybüke Albere gave life to many different and entertaining women.

“These women are like you, your friends, your current or future state. It is badly familiar, terrible, conscious, dramatic and funny. Should this man kick up, love or kill him? We will all decide together.”

More information about the event and tickets can be found at www.islingtonassemblyhall.co.uk or www.universe.com/events/harem-kabare-tickets-9HT5FX.