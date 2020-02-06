Third coronavirus case confirmed in the UK

A third patient in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England’s chief medical officer has said.

The individual, who caught the infection abroad, is being taken to a specialist NHS treatment centre.

“We are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus,” Prof Chris Whitty said.

The virus has infected 28,256 worldwide and killed 565 people, mostly in China.

The NHS was “well prepared” to manage cases, Prof Whitty added, saying “we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had”.

Two other patients – both Chinese nationals – are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The patients – a university of York student and one of their relatives – tested positive for the virus after falling ill at a hotel in York.

It is not known where in the UK the new patient was when they were tested for the virus, or where they will be treated.