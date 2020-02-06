New Muslim burial grounds with Shacklewell Lane Mosque

MASJID Ramadan also known as Shacklewell Lane Mosque is located in Dalston is Britain’s first Turkish Cypriot mosque to enter service in 1977.

The mosque holds funeral services under The United Kingdom Turkish Islamic Trust which offers a full Muslim funeral and grave service upon request and is now able to offer burials at Chadwell Heath cemetery’s Muslim burial grounds.

Funeral director Erkin Güney welcomes the new grounds which has a quiet and tranquil atmosphere set within the green grounds which has seating, next to a well-linked bus stop, has easy access parking and disability access. Chadwell Heath Cemetery which is located at Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath RM6 5QX, and The United Kingdom Turkish Islamic Trust is now able to help the community looking to burial their loved ones at the peaceful grounds.

For more information about the new services and grounds, you can call the UK Turkish Islamic Trust on 02072492244 or 07836338766, email info@ukturkishislamictrust.co.uk or visit them at 9-15 Shacklewell Lane, Hackney, London E8 2DA.