North Cyprus stands at Destinations London 2020

THE Destinations London 2020 was held in London between January 30 and February 2 with The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ministry of Tourism taking their special made stand at the fair promoting North Cyprus to hundreds of thousands of people visiting the stands.

Together with the tourism office, tour operators like Cyprus Paradise taking their place at a stand in an area of ​​approximately 40m2 at the event held annually in the fair area.

Speaking about the event Kadir Doruhan from North Cyprus Tourism Centre said “About the Visitors showed great interest in TRNC stands in the fair, which was visited by approximately 53,000 people. Our tour operators at the stand informed that the visitors were very happy with the interest shown to our stand during the fair…”