Man shot dead by police after “terrorist-related” incident in south London

A man has been shot dead by officers in a “terrorist-related” incident in south London, the Met Police have said.

It is believed two people have been injured in stabbings on Streatham High Road.

Gun shots were heard just after 14:00 GMT on Sunday. Police later said the scene had been “fully contained”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that his thoughts were with the injured and others affected. He thanked emergency services for their response.

London Ambulance Service said it was treating a number of people at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said it was awaiting updates on the condition of those injured.

In a statement by the met police is said “

We can confirm that a man shot by police in Streatham High Road at around 1400hrs on Sunday, 2 February, has been pronounced dead.

At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed.

We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions.

The incident has been declared as terrorist-related.

The circumstances are being assessed and we will provide further information as soon as possible.

The scene has been fully contained.

Please follow @metpoliceuk on Twitter for updates.”