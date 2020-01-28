Coronavirus fear after man quarantined in Birmingham

The moment medics wearing hazmat suits arrived at the home of a man in Birmingham who recently returned from China with flu-like symptoms was captured by a neighbour.

Drew Bennett, 39, spoke with the BirminghamLive explaining that he was at home on Arosa Drive, when two ambulances turned up carrying medics in full-body suits after he was sent home from a doctors appointment on Monday (27January).

The sight was captured on video by a local resident who watched the scene unfold from her nearby flat.

Despite the video, the Department of Health said there had been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, as of 2pm today (28 January) 97 people had been tested for coronavirus and all test have come back negative.

Speaking from his bedside to BirminghamLive “I had been in Wuhan on holiday over Christmas and came back to Harborne on December 31,

“Once I got back I was really ill with, what I thought, was a bad case of the flu. At that stage coronavirus hadn’t really been mentioned so I thought nothing of it.

“However, when I went to the GP on Monday and he asked as a precaution if I had been to China, he seemed really concerned.

“I was sent home and before I knew it, ambulances and people in hazmat suits had turned up.

“I’m now in isolation at the QE and just waiting to get my blood test results.

“I don’t feel particularly unwell now, but I’ve not been 100 per cent since returning from Wuhan.

“Since I got over the worst symptoms I’ve been back to work, shopping, just normal life.

“It’s a really worrying time and not a nice experience.”

Mollie Lune managed to capture the footage from her flat, before sharing it on Twitter.

The post read: “What have I just witnessed outside my flat in harborne?”