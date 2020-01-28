Artists celebrated at the 2nd Turkish Community Art Exhibition

ON Monday 27th January the opening cement for the 2nd Turkish Community Art Exhibition took place. The exhibition which is organised by the Yunus Emre Institution (YEE) and the Turkish consulate general in London and is the second time year the event has taken places.

The aim of the exhibition it brings together both the professional and amateur artists in the Turkish Community living in London, holding the event the second which time showcasing the talents of the community members who artwork were selected to be displayed at the exhibition.

YEE director Mehmet Karakuş welcomed everyone to the event and spoke of the important of art saying “Artwork is one community’s heritage and culture in different forms express outwards… this year 42 artist applied with 90 pieces of artwork and 35 artists were selected 47 pieces by the judges, we believe that in the coming year this will keep increasing and for this, we hope we will have more event like this to come..” Adding this thanks to the YEE member, consulate Çınar Ergin and the judge but expressed that “Of course the biggest thank you and the reason we are here at this exhibition is our artist”

Then Turkish consulate general in London Çınar Ergin also spoke saying “Today here where the artist from the Turkish community at an event that helps to embrace them, in the UK we have close to 400,000 Turkish people, and we have a numbers of stronger individuals in that community and like the UK we want to support such an important and highlighted art sector.” He also explained that not everyone may have the materials or the space to be creative and event like this will help bring together member of the community to help create new opportunities.

Member of the art community such as Turkish Cypriot artist Sümer Erek attended the event as well as Enfield councillor Mustafa Cetinkaya who also took part in the art exhibition and his work was displayed and one of the 35 artists from different ages range gather and using different forms of art medium all gather together at the opening to event, along with some families and friends to celebrate the opening of the exhibition.

The artists were each given certificates to congratulate them on taking part in the 2nd Turkish Community Art Exhibition and then were able to enjoy the refreshments and meet with each other. The Exhibition is open from the 27 January until the -17 February at the YEE Centre open from 10 am – 6 pm from Monday to Friday at 10 Maple Street, London, W1T 5HA.

