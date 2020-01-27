Police appeal after new born baby boy abandoned in Hackney

A photo of a newborn baby abandoned in east London has been released by police desperately seeking his mother.

The boy was around 12 hours old when he was discovered on a doorstep in Hackney on Saturday.

Officers were called to the abandoned child in Sandringham Road at around 11.40am and he was rushed to an east London hospital.

He has been named Edward by hospital staff and is doing well in their care.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for his mother’s wellbeing and have urged her to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Andy Barry, from Central East Area Safeguarding Unit, said: “Baby Edward was only about 12 hours old when he was found abandoned on a doorstep in Sandringham Road. Edward is being well cared for by hospital staff and is a healthy, bonny lad.

“I am reaching out to Edward’s mother. You are my primary concern. I do not know the circumstances around Edward’s birth, but as a father myself, I understand how daunting becoming a parent can be. I can offer you help, please be assured that you are not in trouble. Edward is safe and well and your health and wellbeing is our priority.”

Edward was born outside of a hospital, police have said, and was found wearing a grey babygrow and a grey hat.

He was wrapped in a white knitted blanket.

Officers have urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting Cad 3039/25Jan or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.