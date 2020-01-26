Wood Green shooting: Man rushed to hospital after shots fired

A man has been rushed to hospital after shots were fired in Wood Green.

MPS Haringey said officers were investigating gunfire on Wood Green High Road and nearby in Green Lanes just before 7pm on Friday.

A man was shot in the leg on Wood Green High Road and has been rushed to hospital.

No arrests have been made.

TfL said the A105 Green Lanes has been closed in both directions due to the police incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 6240.jan25 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.