The ‘Moments’ project screened to the community

THE ‘Moments’ Project, which is a short film prepared under the leadership of the Women’s Platform UK (WPUK), in partnership with Queen Mary University, was screened on Saturday 25th January in north London.

The film and event held looked at mental health and issues such as depression and raising awareness of issues related to suicide and aid in getting the Turkish community living in England, a number of guest speakers also spoke about issues like dealing with suicide, an important public health problem.

Over 30 members from the Turkish speaking community gathered together at The Osidge Arms in north London to watch the screening of the project, which has won two awards by Queen Mary University in the past years.

Presenting the ‘Moments’ project by WPUK was psychologist Özlem Eylem, after the film screening a panel was held and speakers such as Dr. Aynil Yenel from Istanbul a psychiatrist working in psychotherapist field and others that have experience in the Turkish community and mental health took turns to speak at the event.

WPUK’s President Nilgün Yıldırım also thanked everyone for their support in attending the event and to everyone that had work hard on creating and putting together the ‘Moments’ project, the guest then enjoyed food and drinks as well as speaking with each other and the guest panel speakers.