North Cyprus showcased at Destinations Manchester 2020

SHOWCASING North Cyprus at a 5-day event held within the scope of the promotion and advertising activities of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ministry of Tourism and Environment for 2020 in the UK, TRNC tourism was introduced in a specially made promotion stand in an area of 35m2 in ‘Destinations Manchester 2020’ held in Manchester between 16-20 January 2020.

Visitors showed great interest in TRNC stands in the fair, which was visited by around 33,000 people. The tour operators at the booth informed that they were very happy with the interest shown by our visitors to the stand during the ‘Cyprus Paradise’ exhibition period and that there was a phone density in London offices in addition to the many reservations they received at the exhibition area.