Eskioğlu started his book launch at IAKM

JOURNALIST Faruk Eskioğlu, started his book launch and panel at Alevi Culture Centre and Cemevi England (IAKM) on three-part volumes collection named “The community from Turkey and North Cyprus in the UK” (Londra’da Bizim Kilker).

The panel was held at the IAKM-Cemevi’s headquarters on Saturday 18, Alkan Karaçam did it. Stating that he found Eskioğlu’s work as an academician valuable, Karaçam said that the books would be an important resource for the researchers.

Eskioğlu stated that the book project took a long and frustrating period of 8 years and thanked those who supported him. Explaining that the “The community from Turkey and North Cyprus in the UK” is a series of three books, Eskioğlu explained that the title was promoted with the title “Migration in the first book”, “Culture, art and sports in the society” and “Face of the Society” in the third book.

Stating that detailed information about the book and sales points can be obtained from www.londradabizimkiler.com, his next event for his book launch will be a cocktail event held at DAY MER at 22 Moorfield Road, N17 6PYat 18:30 on Saturday, January 25 and at 16:00 on February 1, he invited the public to the panel at 28-630 Green Lanes, Tottenham, London N8 0SD.

Participants in the panel expressed the following views, Erdoğan Güccük said “I would like to thank Eskioğlu for doing this work. I care about collecting what happened in the past in the book, but I suggest that this book also be a means to discuss the future of society.”

Ayhan Peke spoke of the importance of the books “I believe this book of Eskioğlu will be an important source. I have gained much satisfying information about our population from the first Turkish coming here. At least it will be a resource for me.”