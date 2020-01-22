Gloucestershire student Ayşe was laid to rest 

21-YER-OLD Ayşe Abigail Demir, who was diagnosed with pneumonia in the first week of December, just two weeks after the diagnosis she died.

A second-year student at Gloucestershire University studying criminology Demir was also successful in football as well as her lessons and was the striker of the women’s football team of the region.

Speaking about his daughters passing Kamil Demir, 60-year-old has been living in England for 30 years and is also known as “Mukhtar” for being a “muhtar” in Aksaray. Demir, who said that his daughter was born with a hole in her heart, saying: “The risk of death was said to be” none “. Over time, the hole closing on its own. While my daughter attended Gloucestershire Law School, she studied criminology and played football in the Women’s Football League for years. She was a good striker. She received dozens of success plaques. ”

Explain that Ayse lived with two friends near her school so she could easily travel back and she was away the night she fell ill, “On the evening of December 22 (Ayşe), sent a message to her housemate at 10pm on the phone saying ‘Call an emergency ambulance’. When she saw the situation of her friend who ran into my daughter’s room, she immediately called an ambulance, but my daughter lost her life by the time it arrived…Reaching us on my daughter’s cell phone, the police came to our house around 3 am and gave the bitter news. ”

“Her funeral was held up for a while due to the intervention of Christmas and the New Year holiday and forensic research. She was handed over to us the other day, on the grounds that there was no suspicious cause of death. Pneumonia was diagnosed in the first week of December, but the real cause of death will be revealed in the forensic report, which will come a few weeks later. The funeral prayer was performed at the Swindon Diyanet Ömer Halisdemir Mosque with the participation of our relatives, friends and friends living in Germany and other European countries. Then, we will give my 21-year-old daughter, who last words to me were “Wait, I’ll come,” to the land in the family cemetery in West Overton village. May Allah not cause anyone such pain. “