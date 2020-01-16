‘Hello to the New Year’ exhibition from the eyes of women

THE artist Mehmet Arslan, who has been continuing his artworks and teaching in PAZ-DER for a long time, visited Londra Gazete along with two of students.

Arslan and his students Elif Tumay and Elif Yüzer visited London Newspaper before the exhibition and gave information about both his works and exhibitions. Arslan will meet art lovers with the works of Elif Tumay, one of the workshop artists.

Speaking about the medium the students will be learning about Arslan said that they are continuing their marbling, linoleum and charcoal painting works at PazDer and they are looking for a workshop that can be allocated to them. Arslan stated that their aim is not to make money but to take out the spirit of the artist especially among housewives and believes that they can reach many people if they have fixed workshops.

Arslan said they had difficulties in accepting students because they could not find enough space at the moment, and three of his students reached the competence to open an exhibition in a short time. Elif Tumay, who was trained by Arslan, will open the marbling exhibition this weekend, Elif Yüzer will open the linoleum exhibition in March and Aysel Şervan will open the marbling, charcoal and linoleum group exhibition in May.

Tumay the mother of two children, who has been continuing her art studies for nearly a year, will open her first solo exhibition with a Marbling Art. Tumay is only one of the thousands of women who emigrated from Pazardzhik and settled in London. her love of painting, which she has accumulated, has always given her another responsibility and her struggle has become a colourful rainbow.

Elif Tumay, who calls her first exhibition Green Planet, says she wants to draw attention to global warming and raise awareness. Tumay’s exhibition will be on display at The Garden House Bookstore from January 19th to February 22nd. You can visit the exhibition which is opened at 16.00 at 410 High Rd, Tottenham, London N17 9JB.