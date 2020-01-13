Labour leadership: Five candidates through to ballot vote

Rebecca Long Bailey Lisa Nandy Sir Keir Starmer Jess Philips Emily Thornberry

Out of the six candidates that put themselves forward in the labour leadership race, five has secured themselves onto the ballot to become the next Labour leader, after winning the support of enough MPs and MEPs.

Clive Lewis quitting the race, with several of his backers switching to back Emily Thornberry’s candidacy.

Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips had already qualified for the next stage.

Sir Keir, the shadow Brexit secretary, led the way with 89 nominations, ahead of Mrs Long Bailey on 33, Ms Nandy on 31 and the other two contenders on 23 each.

Mr Lewis, the lowest-ranking candidate, pulled out after getting only five nominations.

The deputy Labour leader post is also vacant after Tom Watson stood down from Parliament.

All five candidates – Angela Rayner, Ian Murray, Dawn Butler, Rosena Allin-Khan and Richard Burgon – have secured enough nominations to get onto the ballot paper.

Jeremy Corbyn’s successor will be announced on 4 April. He is standing down after Labour lost its fourth general election in a row last month.