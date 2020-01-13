Cultural and Art Workshop open in Tugay Hurman’s name

Family, friends and members of the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi England (IAKM) gather together on Saturday 11 of January at 1pm for the opening of the ‘Tugay Hurman Cultural and Arts Workshop’ named after former IAKM President Tugay Hurman who passed away last July.

Hurman was known especially for his hard-working at bringing together the young Alevi members and working towards ensuring stay together. The workshop has been opened, not only to remember Hurman but to continue his name and legacy for the IAKM to ensure the young member have a place they can come to and be together at.

Welcoming everyone to the opening Ali Dereli Dede said: “Of course today we are here because of sad events, for no one is this easy. Giving he’s day and night to our establishment… we lost one of dear, beautiful friend and our president”

“Today we remember him with our workshop we will remember him forever and his name will live on with all the work we do. I hope that we do not live to through another pain like this again, we will always continue to live his name on”.

Thanking everyone that attended he adding and that workshop will be a place were children, young members and women will all carryout actives that will reflect Hurman work in supporting the next generation.

Hurman three daughters and family members cut the red ribbon official opening the workshop which has been named after him, his daughters were given three white doves which were also realised.

Everyone who attended then gathered into the workshop, Elf Hurman, Tugay’s youngest daughter thanked everyone and also spoke of the struggles that she and her family continue to face, explaining that it was her first birthday without her father by her side, she was present with a birthday cake.

Savaş Hurman, Tugay’s brother shared a few words, followed by the IAKM President Kadir Yürük and British Alevi Federation(BAF) President Israfil Erbil. Following the short speech performance by the young members took place.