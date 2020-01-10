Joanne McCartney: “Local people have quite rightly lost patience with continuous rail fare hikes”

Rail fares have gone up again for the year, meaning thousands of commuters will have to pay as much as £132 extra for their season tickets in 2020.

Fares increased across the board by an average of 2.7 per cent, despite fewer than two-thirds of trains being on time last year.

The increase comes as Network Rail data showed only 65% of trains arrived at their scheduled station stops within one minute of the timetable in the 12 months to 7 December 2019.

Calling from more to be done and echoing many of the daily issues commuters face as they travel, The London Assembly Member for Enfield & Haringey, Joanne McCartney said: “Local people have quite rightly lost patience with continuous rail fare hikes” , particularly when many have seen little to no improvement of their services. The burden on peoples’ pockets could surely be lessened, and services improved, if privately operated metro services are devolved into the more capable hands of TfL. For example, I have been campaigning for the Great Northern services from Moorgate to be handed to TfL for a number of years.”

Explaining the work carried out by City Hall and Transport for London (TfL) she said: “You need only to look at City Hall’s decision to freeze TfL fares for the fourth-year running to know that rail devolution could make life that little bit more affordable for London’s beleaguered commuters. Single pay as you go fares and paper single tickets on Tube, London Overground and Docklands Light Rail services remain as they did in 2016. So too ticket prices for buses and trams, for Santander Cycle hire and for the Emirates Air Line. Unfortunately, City Hall does not have power to freeze fares on travelcards, because those prices have to be set in agreement with Train Operating Companies and the Government.”

Adding: “By the end of next year, this freeze will have saved each London household on average £200, providing a helping hand to those hit by the ever-rising costs of living and the lasting impacts of chronic austerity.”