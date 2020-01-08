North Cyprus like never before: Hidden Island

HIDDEN Island is a documentary about Northern Cyprus, which features the richest region in the history, culture and nature, will meet with the audience in London.

Dating back to 10,000 BC, the island that should be seen and known not only with its sea, sand and sun but also with its many historical structures and cultural values. The Hidden Island documentary has been made with these values in mind and offers a journey to Northern Cyprus with expert guides.

The first part of the three-part documentary ‘Journey to Northern Cyprus’ (Yolculukwas produced by Monapi Production and Havadan Kıbrıs Production undertook the production of the unique documentary, which was produced and directed by Hasan Doğan.

Hasan Dogan, the producer and director of the documentary, said that he was pleased with the trilogy and that they were rewarded for their efforts.

Doğan said, “ While we are examining the story of the unknown values of Cyprus in this journey, the values of Cyprus which are known but perhaps we are not aware are included in this documentary. Nicosia, Buyuk Khan, Selimiye Mosque, Kyrenia Castle, St. Petersburg are the most important of these. St. Barnabas Monastery, Karmi Village and Ozan Village. Furthermore, the village of Kormacit, where Maronites, a different ethnicity apart from Turks and Greeks, lives in Cyprus as an important story. ”

The first part of the documentary will be screened in Haringey on Sunday, January 19th at 2 pm at 630 Green Lanes, Tottenham, London N8 0SD will host a documentary screening.

The documentary is planned to be screened in North London, South London and different parts of the UK. For documentary screening and sponsorship, you can get detailed information from Hasan Doğan by calling 07939218356.