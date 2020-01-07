Summer 2019 heatwaves killed almost 900 people across UK

UP to 900 people are thought to have died as a result of the record-breaking heatwaves last summer, according to newly-released data.

There were an estimated 892 “excess deaths”, all among the over-65 age group, recorded during summer 2019 by Public Health London was one of the cities to see a significant rise in deaths over the summer.

Other areas included the South East and Yorkshire and the Humber.

The 2019 total is the highest for three years, when there were 908 excess deaths in 2016.

The second heatwave, which ran from 21-28 July, was the deadliest, Public Health England (PHE) said.

That period included the hottest day, 25 July, when the mercury rose to 38.7C (101.66F) in Cambridge, breaking the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK.

There were two other heatwaves, from 28 to 30 June, and between 23 and 29 August.

During the second heatwave, there were 572 deaths in the over-65s blamed on the scorching weather.

There were also 320 deaths during the rise in temperatures at the end of August – taking the total to 892.