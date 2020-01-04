The Queen and her three heirs

The Queen has celebrated the start of a new decade with a portrait of herself with her three heirs.

The photograph of Her Majesty alongside the Prince of Wales, her grandson the Duke of Cambridge and her great-grandson Prince George was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room shortly before Christmas.

Prince George, who turned six in July, can be seen standing on a red-carpeted step in front of his grandfather Prince Charles.

The photograph marks only the second time that a portrait of all four royals together has been issued.