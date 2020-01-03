Man fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park

A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Finsbury Park.

Police were called at approximately 18:50hrs on Friday, 3 January to reports of a man stabbed in Charteris Road, near the junction with Lennox Road, Finsbury Park.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The victim, aged in his 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene at 19:42hrs.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.