Enver Kannur awarded Freedom of the City

Since 1237, The City of London has been presenting the Freedom of the City award to those who have had leading roles in shaping the city.

Enver Kannur, a partner at Accounting Direct Plus has not only spent years helping and providing his expertise in the financial world but has been an active member of the community. Former President of Southgate Rotary Club and a member of the club for over 10 years and Age UK Enfield Trustee and Honorary Treasurer.

Today (January 3rd) Kannur was presented with the Freedom of the City award surrounded by his family and friends.

The History of the Freedom of the City

One of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies still in existence today, is believed to have been first presented in 1237.

The medieval term ‘freeman’ meant someone who was not the property of a feudal lord but enjoyed privileges such as the right to earn money and own land. Town dwellers who were protected by the charter of their town or city were often free – hence the term ‘freedom’ of the City.

From the Middle Ages and the Victorian era, the Freedom was the right to trade, enabling members of a Guild or Livery to carry out their trade or craft in the Square Mile.

In 1835, the Freedom was widened to incorporate not just members of Livery Companies but also people living or working in the City or those with a strong London connection