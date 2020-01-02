A summary of 2019

The Turkish-Speaking Community members living in the UK have seen another year come to an end.

As traditional we have compiled a summary of the news from 2019, that we have featured in Londra Gazete, we brought together the bitter and sweet events of our community members over the last year. In this piece, which is a community memory, you will find the activities, struggles and events that happen to people and institutions.

Here at the Londra Gazete we wish all our reader a healthy and happy New Year!

JANUARY

We lost our Sports Editor Necdet Topçu

Necdet Topçu, our esteemed colleague who served as Sports Editor since the establishment of our newspaper passed away on January 21, 2019. Well-known by the sports community, who worked for many institutions in the London press and served as the Sports Editor of the Londra Gazete for over 18 years, our dear Neco died at the age of 63. After the funeral ceremony attended his friends and the community, he was sent on his last journey to be buried in Istanbul.

Nedim Bilgin was fatally stabbed

In London, 17-year-old Turkish boy Nedim Bilgin was fatally attacked with a knife. Three people, 16, 17 and 18, were arrested for the murder. The attack took place on January 29 at Caledonian Road in Islington, north London.

FEBRUARY

Weekend school students read poems

62 students from 24 schools attended the poetry concert organized by Mehmet Akif Ersoy at the Yunus Emre Institute in London. Turkey’s Embassy in London Education Counselor of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Created fourth recital of poetry traditionally

BAF commemorates ‘Friends of Meluli and Hakka Yürüy’

The event, which was organized by the British Alevi Federation at the Enfield Alevi Cultural Center, commemorates the Friends of Melu and Hakka Marching. Many people participated in the event, Melüli’s works were performed. Accompanied by the participants, the works were performed with love, respect and longing.

MARCH

Addressed Missing Persons Committee member Little London

Missing Persons Committee Turkish Cypriot member Gülden Plümer Küçük and her assistant Mine Balman held a meeting with the participation of community members in the building of the Turkish Women’s Aid Association in London. Küçük, a member of the Committee, who operates within the framework of the criteria for the removal, identification and extradition of persons listed as missing as a result of tragic events in Cyprus between 1963-1964 and 1974, stated that they intended to reach the Cypriots living in London and obtain information about their losses.

Karakuş gave the play to the children as a gift

The play ‘Together We are Enfield ‘written by Saray Karakuş, the then Mayor of Enfield, was exhibited in Millfield theatre. The play, aimed to break down barriers between communities and spread joy among people, was presented by Saray Karakuş as a gift to Nina Lewis Hart and stage children. For the first time in the history of Enfield Council, a mayor wrote and directed theatre play about Enfield.

APRIL

April 23rd celebrated in London

London’s Embassy of Turkey Education Consultant and the TRNC Education Counsellor organised a 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day event which was celebrated at Conway Hall, central London. With a number of Turkish school attending, many different performances were shown from folk dancing, singing and awards given. The day of celebration continued outside of the hall in the court lard with food and drinks available, families gathering together with good celebrating the day and enjoying the warm weather.

Stand up to racism panel held

The Enfield Stand up Racism group organized a panel on No to Conflict and Racism at the British Alevi Federation. Speakers of the panel were Jewish, Muslim and African Caribbean Representative. The panel hosted by the British Alevi Federation was heavily attended.

MAY

71 years prison section for Cemeren Yimaz’s killers

Cemeren Yilmaz was stabbed to death and his killers were sentenced to a total of 71 years in prison. In September 2018, 16-year-old Cemeren Yılmaz was killed by a knife attack in Bedford.

Okan Gürhan named Enfield’s first “Young Mayor”

Enfield council named Okan Gürhan as its first “Young Mayor”, Gürhan a member of Youth Parliament in Enfield council, was elected as the first “Young” Mayor of Enfield council. The coronation of Okan Gürhan, who is only 15 years old, took place at Enfield Civic Centre.

JUNE

Barış Küçük, stabbed to death in Haringey

33-year-old Baris attacked with a knife, he was taken to hospital but sadly lost his life after 3 days. His funeral ceremony saw thousands of people from the community walk throw the street.

Tens of thousands attended the 3rd Turkish Cypriot Cultural Festival

Tens of thousands of people participated in the 3rd Turkish Cypriot Cultural Festival organized under the leadership of the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations. Cypriots of the festival, people from different countries and even from Turkey had almost raids. From forty to newly born babies to ninety-grand sycamore planes, ninety women and men came together to have fun and rest.

Ömer Ölçer raises 5,000 pounds for Yemen

Nine-year-old Omar Ölçer, who lives in England, has raised donations worth £5,323 for Yemen. Raising money to help Yemen by selling his holiday cards, Ömer Ölçer said that he sold about 500 cards in his school, mosques and local businesses. In addition, Whatsapp and Instagram through family members appealed to all the people and Dubai, Turkey, San Francisco, reach people who will buy cards in Germany and England.

JULY

Clissold Park overflows for the 30th Day-Mer Festival

The Day-Mer Culture and Art Festival park festival, organized for the 30th time this year by the Turkish and Kurdish Community Solidarity Center, ended with the participation of thousands of people. The Day-Mer Culture and Art Festival, which started on 12 June with festival reception and photo exhibition, was able to bring together tens of thousands of people with 8 different events.

UK Women’s Platform celebrates its 10th anniversary

The UK Women’s Platform (WPUK), which has reached international audiences with its works for women in London, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a reception. Platform members, project partners, volunteer employees and support group members, and Enfield Councillor Ayfer Orhan and others.

Tugay Hurman lost his life

The funeral ceremony was held for the former British President Alevi Culture Center and Cemevi Tugay Hurman, who lost his life because of skin cancer. The funeral ceremony was attended by the Alevi Cultural Center in England and Cemevi (IAKM Cemevi) in Wood Green.

AUGUST

Little Başer lost his life on summer vacation

A young family away in Izmir, Turkey for their summer holiday, Başer Kaya, just 4 years old, drowned in the water park where his parents were unaware. With the notice of people around the bottom of the pool unconscious little boy removed after the first intervention was taken to the hospital. Despite all the interventions made in the hospital, Başer Kaya could not hold on to life.

British Alevi Federation protests with a black wreath

In Turkey, Mardin and Van metropolitan mayors to appoint a trustee to dismiss was shown taking place in response from London. Citizens who came together under the leadership of the British Alevi Federation left a black wreath in front of the Turkish Embassy in protest to trustee appointments.

SEPTEMBER

Aleviler in London shared ‘Aşure Lokması’

Thousands of Alevi people living in London came together in England Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi for ’Ashura Day’. The 1339th anniversary of the massacre of Karbala was commemorated with the Ashura Day held at the British Cemevi and Cultural Center in Wood Green, London. Approximately 2 tons of Ashura soup was served to hundreds of people.

Ilker Kilic lost his life

Ilker Kilic, an important figure in the Turkish Cypriot struggle, has been living in England for many years. İlker Kılıç, who has been the president of CTP London and Democracy Association for many years, has been receiving treatment for a while. Kılıç was sent to Nicosia after the funeral in London and was buried in Cyprus.

OCTOBER

Baby Ali fell to his death

Baby Ali who fell to his death from a “faulty” window in the flat where the family live in Tottenham, 18-month-old Ali fell onto the canopy above the front entrance of the 20-storey block on Thursday morning (31 October) he was rushed to hospital but was critically injured and did not survive.

Akile Işın wins art competition

Honorary President of the British Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA) Mrs Akile Işın won an award for her hand-drawn artwork which was entered in Barnets Silver Week art competition.

NOVEMBER

Atatürk commemorated in London

The Ataturk Society UK (ASUK) along with its UK Youth Branch, presented the Atatürk Remembrance and Understanding conference on November 8, 2019. With special guest speaker Dr Orhan Çekiç, Londoners from across London joined together.

Enfield Alevi Culture Centre Students performed on stage

Enfield Alevi Culture Centre held a performance night for their young students to showcase what they have learnt during their classes during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The young students took to the Millfield Theatre stage, with the seats full, from their musical performances to the dance the family and friends in the audience cheering them on. From the youngest to the eldest, together they showcase and embraced the cultural arts and traditions they have been learning at the Enfield Alevi Culture Centre throughout the year.

DECEMBER

Feryal Clark elected the first female Turkish-Speaking MP

Feryal Demirci-Clark, a councillor from Hackney and the Deputy Mayor of the borough was elected as Enfield North’s newest Member of Parliament. Winner the vote with 23,340, Clark has become the first female Turkish-Speaking MP.

Turkish names make it on the Queens honest list

Hattie Hasan and Mete Coban have been awarded MBE’s on this year’s Queen’s honours list. Hattie Hasan founded Stopcocks a network of female plumbers has been made an MBE for her work to get more women into trades and Mete Coban received an MBE for his work engaging young people in the UK and Europe in democracy.