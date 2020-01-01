Celebrators complain smoke ruined London New Year’s Eve fireworks

Thousands of people lined the banks of the River Thames to watch the display in front of the London Eye as the clock struck midnight.

More than 100,000 tickets were snapped up for the sold-out event and people were packed into the streets around Victoria Embankment to welcome the new decade.

But hundreds took to social media to bemoan the apparently smoke-filled spectacle, which London Mayor Sadiq Khan said would be “the best fireworks London has ever seen.”

One person wrote: “Who else is watching the London Smoke Display? Were there supposed to be fireworks?”

Another said: “I hope everyone who queued hours to see the London fireworks enjoyed the whole 20 seconds they could see before the big cloud of smoke obstructed their view.”

A third complained: “All the smoke…. Its rediculous (sic)……. It got in the way of the fireworks so we couldn’t see them in London.”

During this year’s event, pyrotechnics featured more than 12,000 fireworks with the display set to a soundtrack “inspired by London and Europe” as the capital prepares to host several Euro 2020 games.

But smoke could be seen billowing across the Thames, obstructing the view of the crowds watching on the river bank opposite.

The soundtrack featured music from Stormzy, Wiley and Bastille.

Big Ben chimed the start of the display and the new decade by ringing 12 times, despite them being silent this year while renovation work is completed.