ASUK share their New Year massage

President of the Atatürk Society UK (ASUK/IADD) Jale Ozel shared the association New Year message saying:

“Hello to 2020; What we have experienced in 2019 is an indication that 2020 will be a much more challenging year.

We are unhappy, but we are NEVER desperate. With this awareness, we call on all patriots to join forces within the framework of the enlightenment, fully independent and anti-imperialist road map shown by our Patriarch and to do our work in this direction.

In 2020, our Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk; Kavram Concepts like equality, freedom, democracy can be used only if we have a national state and an independent secular republic.”