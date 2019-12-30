Faruk Eskioğlu’s “The community from Turkey and North Cyprus in the UK”

After eight years of preparing London base journalist Faruk Eskioğlu has published a three-part volumes collection named “The community from Turkey and North Cyprus in the UK” (Londra’da Bizim Kilker).

Eskioğlu who visited our newspaper spoke about how each of the volumes focuses on different aspects of the community living in the UK saying: “The first book is ‘1. Migration and the Creation of a community’ it covers the 150-year history of migration from Turkey and the 100-year of migration from Cyprus. The issues tackled range from the emergence of the community associations to research about the communities.”

Looking at the cultural factor of the community Eskioğlu said “The second book is ‘2. Art, culture and Sport in the community’ each area is dealt with in separate chapters and describes developments from the 1950s to the present day.”

The final book in the collection of interviews Eskioğlu has done throughout his career, selecting 100 people that have made an impact on the community past and present he said: “The third book is a verbal history is ‘3. Faces in the Community’ all whom have made significant contributions to their communities, and selected for their varied histories and journeys.”

This collection of three volumes is an in-depth look into the rich history of the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot community living in the UK, delving into the past and exploring all the way up until to-date, a real treasure chest of the communities history which Eskioğlu complied together with dedication over the last eight years.

