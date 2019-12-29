New plastic £20 note to start circulation in February

Banknotes in Britain have been changed from paper ones to polymer notes in a bid to be more environmentally friendly, secure, cleaner and stronger. So far, there are new polymer £5 and £10 notes in circulation.

The Bank of England unveiled a new £20 banknote due to go into circulation in the new year in October.

The new note will replace the current paper £20 note used by the bank for the past 12 years.

The newer note is due to be put into circulation on February 20, 2020.

