Free travel around London on New Year’s Eve

BETWEEN11:45pm on December 31st and 4:30 am on January 1st, the whole TfL network is free to ride. This means the tubes, buses, overground, DLR service will be completed free of charge for passengers travelling around as we enter the New Year.

Tube lines and the DLR will run through the night, this will include the ones that aren’t on the Night Tube. However, passengers are advised to check the services and planned journeys as there are a few warning, including no Piccadilly line service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, and no District line on that curious little spur between Earl’s Court and Kensington (Olympia). Additionally, the Waterloo & City line only runs until 2:40 am, and certain stations will be closed, exit only, or interchange on the 31st. They include big ones like Covent Garden, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus, and Westminster

The Night Overground will also run overnight services on the Richmond-Clapham Junction-Stratford route, the Highbury & Islington-West Croydon line, and the Euston-Watford Junction route (although this one is only until 1:45 am). There are also special all-night services on TfL Rail and London Trams (excluding the Elmers End branch).

If you are driving across the capital there will be no congestion charge on the new years day and is set to resume on the 2nd of January, but the ULEZ charge is still in place and is not exempted from the festival season.