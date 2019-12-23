Standing up to violence against women

SIXTEEN different Turkish and Kurdish women’s group joined together in a show of unity for women and girls in our community, across the nation and worldwide, calling for out the injustice with the slogan ‘You will never walk alone’

Gathering outside Wood Green Library, North London on Saturday afternoon the women held up images of women and girls that have lost their lives across the world and call out for those who are suffering abuse. Saying “one in every four women in the UK has been subjected to domestic violence at some point in their lives. Furthermore, a girl was raped in Haringey a few weeks ago on her way home after school. Violence is happening right before our eyes.”

Adding “We, as Turkish and Kurdistan institutions of migrant women living in Britain who live in this environment, we cannot remain indifferent to these attacks. We will shout that we are aware of these attacks and that we want safe streets and to give voice from London to the Las Facility activities starting from Chile and spreading all over the world.”

The group with drums and their voice attracted attention from the community and passersby with many stopping to find out more and joining in, to show their support to the protest. Calling out the shocking statics that women who are abused and murdered in the UK and worldwide, they also remembered those who have lost their lives at the hand violence, telling their storeys and suffering.

In a collection, showing unity and voicing that they will not stay quiet against violence against women and their support to those who have suffered the sixteen groups consisted of Alxas Women’s Commission, European Democratic Women’s Movement, British Alevi Women’s Union, Bozca-Der Women’s Branch, Day-Mer Women’s Commission, Dersim-Der Women’s Commission, Elcom Women’s Commission, Enfield Alevi Cultural Center Women’s Commission, UK Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi, Kürecik Women’s Commission, Kurdish Women’s Initiative, Kırkısrak Women’s Commission, Pazder Women’s Branch, Socialist Women’s Union, Tilkililer Women’s Commission, New Women